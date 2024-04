Sports on TV for Monday, Apr. 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Apr. 1 COLLEGE BASEBALL 9 p.m. PAC-12N — Gonzaga at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Apr. 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Gonzaga at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — WBIT Tournament: Penn St. vs. Villanova, Semifinal, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

ESPNU — WBIT Tournament: Illinois vs. Washington St., Semifinal, Indianapolis

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Iowa, Elite Eight, Albany, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NJCAA Tournament: Northwest Florida St. vs. Hutchinson, Championship, Casper, Wyo.

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Southern Cal, Elite Eight, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Powerade JamFest: Three-point contest, Knock-out, and Slam Dunk Contest, Houston

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Chicago Cubs

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Tampa Bay

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR NY Yankees at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at New Orleans

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Ittihad at Al-Ahli

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

