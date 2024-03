Sports on TV for Mar. 11 – Mar. 17

Adv09 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Mar. 11 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN —…

Adv09

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Mar. 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Horizon League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

6 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Chelsea

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

Tuesday, Mar. 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — America East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Lake Charles, La.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Horizon League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

ESPN2 — Northeast Tournament: TBD, Championship

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boise, Idaho

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boise, Idaho

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at LA Clippers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Houston Dynamo at Columbus Crew, Round of 16 – Leg 2

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Philadelphia Union at CF Pachuca, Round of 16 – Leg 2

10:20 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Orlando City SC at Tigres UANL, Round of 16 – Leg 2

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Round of 16, Doubles Quarterfinals

_____

Wednesday, Mar. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

12 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Washington

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Kansas City, Mo.

2 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Washington

4 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, First Round, New York

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Washington

7:30 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, First Round, New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Washington

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Miami

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at St. Louis

10 p.m.

TNT — Washington at Edmonton

TRUTV — Washington at Edmonton

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Round of 16; Indian Wells-ATP Doubles Semifinals; Indian Wells-WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

_____

Thursday, Mar. 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

12 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Washington

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Washington

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

5 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Washington

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

7:30 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Washington

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, New York

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PLAYERS Championship, First Round, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Oklahoma City

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals; Indian Wells-WTA Doubles Semifinals

_____

Friday, Mar. 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

8 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

9 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Henderson, Nev.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PLAYERS Championship, Second Round, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

TENNIS

4:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Doubles Final; Indian Wells-WTA Semifinals

_____

Saturday, Mar. 16

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

4:30 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

5 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Weather Guard Truck Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

1 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Minneapolis

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Minneapolis

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

CBS — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington

9 p.m.

FOX — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Henderson, Nev.

GOLF

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PLAYERS Championship, Third Round, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

NBC — Six Nations: Wales at Italy

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Burnley

1:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham

3:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Colorado Rapids at Seattle Sounders FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at Kansas City Current

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Doubles Final; Indian Wells-ATP Semifinals

_____

Sunday, Mar. 17

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FOX — PBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

1 p.m.

CBS — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Minneapolis

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Oklahoma

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Cornell at Princeton

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Providence

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at LSU

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PLAYERS Championship, Final Round, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Milwaukee

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Dallas

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Greensboro at Maine

4 p.m.

NBATV — Mexico City at Iowa

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA/ATP Singles Finals

_____

