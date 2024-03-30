NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 5 (214) Cleveland Philadelphia 11½ (218½) at TORONTO Miami 10½ (217½) at…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|5
|(214)
|Cleveland
|Philadelphia
|11½
|(218½)
|at TORONTO
|Miami
|10½
|(217½)
|at WASHINGTON
|LA Clippers
|15
|(215)
|at CHARLOTTE
|LA Lakers
|5½
|(223)
|at BROOKLYN
|Golden State
|8
|(227½)
|at SAN ANTONIO
|Dallas
|1½
|(231½)
|at HOUSTON
|at MINNESOTA
|8½
|(212½)
|Chicago
|at NEW YORK
|3½
|(215)
|Oklahoma City
|at SACRAMENTO
|12½
|(223½)
|Utah
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at PURDUE
|3½
|Tennessee
|at DUKE
|6½
|NC State
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-148
|LA Angels
|+126
|Toronto
|-118
|at TAMPA BAY
|+100
|Minnesota
|-126
|at KANSAS CITY
|+108
|Detroit
|-142
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|-124
|N.Y Yankees
|+106
|Cleveland
|-112
|at OAKLAND
|-104
|at SEATTLE
|-164
|Boston
|+138
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-126
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+108
|at CINCINNATI
|-168
|Washington
|+142
|at MIAMI
|-130
|Pittsburgh
|+110
|at N.Y METS
|-134
|Milwaukee
|+116
|at ARIZONA
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-178
|St. Louis
|+150
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-144
|Chicago Cubs
|+122
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at VANCOUVER
|-490
|Anaheim
|+375
