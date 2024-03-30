Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 30, 2024, 11:56 PM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER 5 (214) Cleveland
Philadelphia 11½ (218½) at TORONTO
Miami 10½ (217½) at WASHINGTON
LA Clippers 15 (215) at CHARLOTTE
LA Lakers (223) at BROOKLYN
Golden State 8 (227½) at SAN ANTONIO
Dallas (231½) at HOUSTON
at MINNESOTA (212½) Chicago
at NEW YORK (215) Oklahoma City
at SACRAMENTO 12½ (223½) Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at PURDUE Tennessee
at DUKE NC State

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -148 LA Angels +126
Toronto -118 at TAMPA BAY +100
Minnesota -126 at KANSAS CITY +108
Detroit -142 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +120
at HOUSTON -124 N.Y Yankees +106
Cleveland -112 at OAKLAND -104
at SEATTLE -164 Boston +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -126 at PHILADELPHIA +108
at CINCINNATI -168 Washington +142
at MIAMI -130 Pittsburgh +110
at N.Y METS -134 Milwaukee +116
at ARIZONA -200 Colorado +168
at SAN DIEGO OFF San Francisco OFF
at LA DODGERS -178 St. Louis +150

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -144 Chicago Cubs +122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VANCOUVER -490 Anaheim +375

Sports
