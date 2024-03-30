NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 5 (214) Cleveland Philadelphia 11½ (218½) at TORONTO Miami 10½ (217½) at…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 5 (214) Cleveland Philadelphia 11½ (218½) at TORONTO Miami 10½ (217½) at WASHINGTON LA Clippers 15 (215) at CHARLOTTE LA Lakers 5½ (223) at BROOKLYN Golden State 8 (227½) at SAN ANTONIO Dallas 1½ (231½) at HOUSTON at MINNESOTA 8½ (212½) Chicago at NEW YORK 3½ (215) Oklahoma City at SACRAMENTO 12½ (223½) Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PURDUE 3½ Tennessee at DUKE 6½ NC State

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -148 LA Angels +126 Toronto -118 at TAMPA BAY +100 Minnesota -126 at KANSAS CITY +108 Detroit -142 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +120 at HOUSTON -124 N.Y Yankees +106 Cleveland -112 at OAKLAND -104 at SEATTLE -164 Boston +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -126 at PHILADELPHIA +108 at CINCINNATI -168 Washington +142 at MIAMI -130 Pittsburgh +110 at N.Y METS -134 Milwaukee +116 at ARIZONA -200 Colorado +168 at SAN DIEGO OFF San Francisco OFF at LA DODGERS -178 St. Louis +150

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -144 Chicago Cubs +122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at VANCOUVER -490 Anaheim +375

