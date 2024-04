NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 10½ (207½) at CHARLOTTE Brooklyn 2½ (225) at WASHINGTON at ORLANDO 6½ (216½)…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 10½ (207½) at CHARLOTTE Brooklyn 2½ (225) at WASHINGTON at ORLANDO 6½ (216½) Golden State New York 13 (209) at TORONTO at ATLANTA 11 (214½) Portland LA Clippers 6 (218) at PHILADELPHIA Indiana 3 (234) at CHICAGO at MINNESOTA 14 (214) Detroit at OKLAHOMA CITY 6 (230½) Houston LA Lakers 5 (218) at MEMPHIS at UTAH 2½ (231½) San Antonio at DENVER 7 (225½) Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Purdue Fort Wayne 1½ at NORFOLK STATE at SETON HALL 4½ UNLV

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BUFFALO -137 Ottawa +114 at TAMPA BAY -115 Boston -104

