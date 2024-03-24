NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 12 (205) Charlotte Boston 11½ (225) at ATLANTA Brooklyn 5 (215) at…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|12
|(205)
|Charlotte
|Boston
|11½
|(225)
|at ATLANTA
|Brooklyn
|5
|(215)
|at TORONTO
|at NEW YORK
|16½
|(206½)
|Detroit
|at CHICAGO
|12
|(225½)
|Washington
|Phoenix
|12
|(232½)
|at SAN ANTONIO
|at HOUSTON
|11½
|(221)
|Portland
|at DENVER
|14½
|(214½)
|Memphis
|Dallas
|8
|(233½)
|at UTAH
|at SACRAMENTO
|9
|(218½)
|Philadelphia
|at LA CLIPPERS
|6½
|(234)
|Indiana
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at TARLETON STATE
|5½
|Purdue Fort Wayne
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Vegas
|-152
|at ST. LOUIS
|+126
|at VANCOUVER
|-134
|Los Angeles
|+112
