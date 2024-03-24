NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 12 (205) Charlotte Boston 11½ (225) at ATLANTA Brooklyn 5 (215) at…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 12 (205) Charlotte Boston 11½ (225) at ATLANTA Brooklyn 5 (215) at TORONTO at NEW YORK 16½ (206½) Detroit at CHICAGO 12 (225½) Washington Phoenix 12 (232½) at SAN ANTONIO at HOUSTON 11½ (221) Portland at DENVER 14½ (214½) Memphis Dallas 8 (233½) at UTAH at SACRAMENTO 9 (218½) Philadelphia at LA CLIPPERS 6½ (234) Indiana

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TARLETON STATE 5½ Purdue Fort Wayne

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Vegas -152 at ST. LOUIS +126 at VANCOUVER -134 Los Angeles +112

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.