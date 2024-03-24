Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 24, 2024, 11:57 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 12 (205) Charlotte
Boston 11½ (225) at ATLANTA
Brooklyn 5 (215) at TORONTO
at NEW YORK 16½ (206½) Detroit
at CHICAGO 12 (225½) Washington
Phoenix 12 (232½) at SAN ANTONIO
at HOUSTON 11½ (221) Portland
at DENVER 14½ (214½) Memphis
Dallas 8 (233½) at UTAH
at SACRAMENTO 9 (218½) Philadelphia
at LA CLIPPERS (234) Indiana

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at TARLETON STATE Purdue Fort Wayne

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Vegas -152 at ST. LOUIS +126
at VANCOUVER -134 Los Angeles +112

Sports
