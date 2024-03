NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Indiana 9 (233½) at DETROIT at CLEVELAND 2½ (202½) Miami Sacramento 10 (231½) at…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Indiana 9 (233½) at DETROIT at CLEVELAND 2½ (202½) Miami Sacramento 10 (231½) at TORONTO at BOSTON 9 (223) Milwaukee at OKLAHOMA CITY 14½ (232½) Utah LA Clippers 11½ (215) at PORTLAND at PHOENIX 9 (220½) Philadelphia at GOLDEN STATE 10 (217) Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MONTANA STATE 3½ Grambling at SETON HALL 7½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at INDIANA STATE 6½ SMU at BRADLEY 4½ Loyola Chicago at WAKE FOREST 7½ Appalachian State at PRINCETON 2½ UNLV at CINCINNATI 5½ San Francisco at VILLANOVA 6½ VCU Colorado 2½ at BOISE STATE

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -142 at WASHINGTON +118 at DALLAS -275 Arizona +220 at LOS ANGELES -156 Minnesota +130

