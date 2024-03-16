NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|2
|(226½)
|Phoenix
|Miami
|6½
|(215)
|at DETROIT
|Denver
|3½
|(226½)
|at DALLAS
|at ORLANDO
|11½
|(216)
|Toronto
|Boston
|10½
|(231½)
|at WASHINGTON
|at SAN ANTONIO
|1
|(219½)
|Brooklyn
|at LA CLIPPERS
|10
|(225)
|Atlanta
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-166
|N.Y Islanders
|+138
|at VEGAS
|-162
|New Jersey
|+134
|at PITTSBURGH
|-132
|Detroit
|+110
|Carolina
|-176
|at OTTAWA
|+142
|Winnipeg
|-255
|at COLUMBUS
|+205
|at CHICAGO
|-152
|San Jose
|+126
|at ST. LOUIS
|-210
|Anaheim
|+172
