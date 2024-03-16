Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 16, 2024, 11:54 PM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 2 (226½) Phoenix
Miami (215) at DETROIT
Denver (226½) at DALLAS
at ORLANDO 11½ (216) Toronto
Boston 10½ (231½) at WASHINGTON
at SAN ANTONIO 1 (219½) Brooklyn
at LA CLIPPERS 10 (225) Atlanta

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y RANGERS -166 N.Y Islanders +138
at VEGAS -162 New Jersey +134
at PITTSBURGH -132 Detroit +110
Carolina -176 at OTTAWA +142
Winnipeg -255 at COLUMBUS +205
at CHICAGO -152 San Jose +126
at ST. LOUIS -210 Anaheim +172

