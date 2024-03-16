NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 2 (226½) Phoenix Miami 6½ (215) at DETROIT Denver 3½ (226½) at…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 2 (226½) Phoenix Miami 6½ (215) at DETROIT Denver 3½ (226½) at DALLAS at ORLANDO 11½ (216) Toronto Boston 10½ (231½) at WASHINGTON at SAN ANTONIO 1 (219½) Brooklyn at LA CLIPPERS 10 (225) Atlanta

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -166 N.Y Islanders +138 at VEGAS -162 New Jersey +134 at PITTSBURGH -132 Detroit +110 Carolina -176 at OTTAWA +142 Winnipeg -255 at COLUMBUS +205 at CHICAGO -152 San Jose +126 at ST. LOUIS -210 Anaheim +172

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.