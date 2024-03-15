NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 5½ (215½) at HOUSTON at INDIANA 8½ (227½) Brooklyn at NEW ORLEANS 13½…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 5½ (215½) at HOUSTON at INDIANA 8½ (227½) Brooklyn at NEW ORLEANS 13½ (212½) Portland at PHILADELPHIA 10½ (206½) Charlotte Oklahoma City 9 (219½) at MEMPHIS at CHICAGO 10½ (226½) Washington at LA LAKERS 3 (238) Golden State Minnesota 8 (224) at UTAH at SACRAMENTO 3 (220½) New York

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PRINCETON 9½ Brown at VERMONT 7½ UMass-Lowell at VCU 2½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at YALE 1½ Cornell at DUQUESNE 1½ Saint Bonaventure

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF Buffalo OFF at N.Y ISLANDERS -162 Ottawa +134 New York -146 at PITTSBURGH +122 New Jersey -162 at ARIZONA +134 at FLORIDA -170 Tampa Bay +140 Carolina -122 at TORONTO +102 at COLUMBUS -192 San Jose +158 at CALGARY -182 Montreal +150 at BOSTON -194 Philadelphia +160 Minnesota -125 at ST. LOUIS +104 at DALLAS -160 Los Angeles +132 at EDMONTON -132 Colorado +110 at VANCOUVER -230 Washington +188 Nashville -120 at SEATTLE +100

