Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 15, 2024, 11:55 PM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Cleveland (215½) at HOUSTON
at INDIANA (227½) Brooklyn
at NEW ORLEANS 13½ (212½) Portland
at PHILADELPHIA 10½ (206½) Charlotte
Oklahoma City 9 (219½) at MEMPHIS
at CHICAGO 10½ (226½) Washington
at LA LAKERS 3 (238) Golden State
Minnesota 8 (224) at UTAH
at SACRAMENTO 3 (220½) New York

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at PRINCETON Brown
at VERMONT UMass-Lowell
at VCU Saint Joseph’s (PA)
at YALE Cornell
at DUQUESNE Saint Bonaventure

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT OFF Buffalo OFF
at N.Y ISLANDERS -162 Ottawa +134
New York -146 at PITTSBURGH +122
New Jersey -162 at ARIZONA +134
at FLORIDA -170 Tampa Bay +140
Carolina -122 at TORONTO +102
at COLUMBUS -192 San Jose +158
at CALGARY -182 Montreal +150
at BOSTON -194 Philadelphia +160
Minnesota -125 at ST. LOUIS +104
at DALLAS -160 Los Angeles +132
at EDMONTON -132 Colorado +110
at VANCOUVER -230 Washington +188
Nashville -120 at SEATTLE +100

