NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 5½ (228½) Phoenix LA Clippers 6½ (216½) at CHICAGO at HOUSTON 8½ (226½) Washington at MILWAUKEE 8½ (222½) Philadelphia at OKLAHOMA CITY 9½ (238) Dallas New York 10 (208½) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TOLEDO 5½ Kent State at RICHMOND 2½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at NORTH CAROLINA 9½ Florida State at MICHIGAN STATE 6½ Minnesota BYU 2½ at TEXAS TECH at EAST CAROLINA 1½ Tulsa Mississippi State 4½ at LSU Bowling Green 2½ at CENTRAL MICHIGAN St. John’s 4½ at SETON HALL at TEXAS SOUTHERN 3½ Jackson State at MEMPHIS 8½ Wichita State at AKRON 8½ Miami (OH) San Diego State 4½ at UNLV at HOWARD 4½ Morgan State Niagara 1½ at MARIST at LIBERTY 3½ UTEP at OHIO 8½ Western Michigan Ohio State 1½ at IOWA at TEXAS A&M 4½ Ole Miss at NORTH TEXAS 5½ Tulane at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 1½ Delaware State at WESTERN KENTUCKY 6½ New Mexico State at RIDER 1½ Saint Peter’s at SOUTHERN 2½ Bethune-Cookman

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -280 San Jose +225 Ottawa -137 at COLUMBUS +114 at CAROLINA -120 Florida +100 New York -111 at BUFFALO -108 at TAMPA BAY OFF N.Y Rangers OFF Boston -250 at MONTREAL +202 at DETROIT -172 Arizona +142 Toronto -137 at PHILADELPHIA +114 at DALLAS -182 New Jersey +150 at MINNESOTA -260 Anaheim +210 Vegas -146 at CALGARY +122 at SEATTLE -164 Washington +136

