NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 2½ (233½) Toronto at ORLANDO 7 (204½) Brooklyn Denver 3 (213½) at…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 2½ (233½) Toronto at ORLANDO 7 (204½) Brooklyn Denver 3 (213½) at MIAMI at INDIANA 4 (233½) Chicago Charlotte 1½ (205) at MEMPHIS at NEW ORLEANS 7 (217½) Cleveland at DALLAS 7½ (238½) Golden State LA Lakers 1½ (238½) at SACRAMENTO Atlanta 2 (218½) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at GEORGE MASON ½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at VIRGINIA TECH 3½ Florida State at BYU 5½ UCF at WICHITA STATE 3½ Rice at VCU 8½ Fordham at WYOMING 7½ Fresno State at ALCORN STATE 3½ Alabama A&M at TCU 2½ Oklahoma USC 3½ at WASHINGTON at TEMPLE ½ UTSA Xavier 1½ at BUTLER at COLORADO STATE 15½ San Jose State at UCLA 6½ Oregon State at NORFOLK STATE 13½ Coppin State at MARYLAND 3½ Rutgers at PROVIDENCE 10½ Georgetown at ARKANSAS 5½ Vanderbilt at COLGATE 6½ Lehigh at NEW MEXICO 15½ Air Force at TEXAS 4½ Kansas State at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 9½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at UTAH VALLEY 3½ Cal Baptist Stanford 1½ at CAL at UC RIVERSIDE 1½ CSU Bakersfield at PENN STATE 6½ Michigan at LOUISIANA TECH 10½ Middle Tennessee at VILLANOVA 23½ DePaul at GEORGIA 3½ Missouri at GRAMBLING 1½ Alabama State at UTAH 5½ Arizona State at UCSB 3 CSU Northridge at SFA 3½ Abilene Christian

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Los Angeles -154 at ST. LOUIS +128 at WINNIPEG -160 Nashville +132 at EDMONTON -275 Washington +220 Colorado OFF at VANCOUVER OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.