NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 3½ (217) Charlotte Phoenix 5 (223½) at CLEVELAND Dallas 5½ (233) at CHICAGO Golden State 5½ (228) at SAN ANTONIO at DENVER 14 (225½) Toronto Boston 10 (217) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OAKLAND 6½ Cleveland State at WEBER STATE 6½ Montana State at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 9½ Santa Clara at NORTHERN KENTUCKY ½ Milwaukee at MONTANA 6½ Portland State at GONZAGA 8½ San Francisco

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -230 St. Louis +188 at N.Y RANGERS -154 New Jersey +128 at WINNIPEG -205 Washington +168 at LOS ANGELES -154 N.Y Islanders +128

