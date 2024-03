NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 3 (228) at LA CLIPPERS New Orleans 7 (224) at ATLANTA at MIAMI…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 3 (228) at LA CLIPPERS New Orleans 7 (224) at ATLANTA at MIAMI 10 (229½) Washington at SACRAMENTO 6½ (232½) Houston at ORLANDO 1½ (227½) Indiana at CLEVELAND 7½ (208½) Brooklyn at OKLAHOMA CITY 14½ (220) Memphis at NEW YORK 7 (211½) Philadelphia at LA LAKERS 1 (222½) Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Nebraska 5½ at MICHIGAN at PURDUE 9½ Wisconsin Ohio State 1½ at RUTGERS at COLGATE 9½ Bucknell at STETSON 2½ Austin Peay at UAB 1½ SMU at UTSA 4 Temple Lehigh 1½ at BOSTON UNIVERSITY Michigan State 3½ at INDIANA at SE LOUISIANA 5½ New Orleans at ST. THOMAS 5½ North Dakota State Illinois 1½ at IOWA at PENN STATE 1½ Maryland Texas A&M-Commerce 1½ at NORTHWESTERN STATE at NORTH DAKOTA 2½ Omaha

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Edmonton -156 at PITTSBURGH +130 at MINNESOTA -140 Nashville +116 at CAROLINA -215 Calgary +176 Arizona -184 at CHICAGO +152 New York -200 at ANAHEIM +164

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.