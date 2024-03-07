NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 7½ (224) at PHILADELPHIA at WASHINGTON 3 (226) Charlotte at NEW YORK…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 7½ (224) at PHILADELPHIA at WASHINGTON 3 (226) Charlotte at NEW YORK 1 (208½) Orlando Minnesota 1 (209) at CLEVELAND Atlanta 2½ (215) at MEMPHIS at OKLAHOMA CITY 8½ (224½) Miami Houston 5 (219) at PORTLAND Milwaukee 1 (234½) at LA LAKERS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at HIGH POINT 10½ Radford Longwood 1½ at WINTHROP William & Mary 4½ at N.C. A&T at ELON 3½ Hampton at MERCER 3½ Citadel at UNC ASHEVILLE 11½ Charleston Southern Akron 8½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN at DAYTON 8½ VCU at BUFFALO ½ Northern Illinois at BOWLING GREEN 5½ Ball State at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 10½ Eastern Michigan Ohio 2½ at MIAMI (OH) at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 15½ VMI at GARDNER-WEBB 5½ Presbyterian at ORAL ROBERTS 2½ South Dakota at TOLEDO 8½ Kent State at TULANE 2½ Wichita State at SAN DIEGO STATE 7½ Boise State Loyola Marymount 6½ at PORTLAND

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -205 Minnesota +168 Detroit -120 at ARIZONA +100 Dallas -285 at ANAHEIM +230 Winnipeg -138 at SEATTLE +115

