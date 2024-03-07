NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 7½ (224) at PHILADELPHIA at WASHINGTON 3 (226) Charlotte at NEW YORK…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New Orleans
|7½
|(224)
|at PHILADELPHIA
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|(226)
|Charlotte
|at NEW YORK
|1
|(208½)
|Orlando
|Minnesota
|1
|(209)
|at CLEVELAND
|Atlanta
|2½
|(215)
|at MEMPHIS
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|8½
|(224½)
|Miami
|Houston
|5
|(219)
|at PORTLAND
|Milwaukee
|1
|(234½)
|at LA LAKERS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at HIGH POINT
|10½
|Radford
|Longwood
|1½
|at WINTHROP
|William & Mary
|4½
|at N.C. A&T
|at ELON
|3½
|Hampton
|at MERCER
|3½
|Citadel
|at UNC ASHEVILLE
|11½
|Charleston Southern
|Akron
|8½
|at WESTERN MICHIGAN
|at DAYTON
|8½
|VCU
|at BUFFALO
|½
|Northern Illinois
|at BOWLING GREEN
|5½
|Ball State
|at CENTRAL MICHIGAN
|10½
|Eastern Michigan
|Ohio
|2½
|at MIAMI (OH)
|at EAST TENNESSEE STATE
|15½
|VMI
|at GARDNER-WEBB
|5½
|Presbyterian
|at ORAL ROBERTS
|2½
|South Dakota
|at TOLEDO
|8½
|Kent State
|at TULANE
|2½
|Wichita State
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|7½
|Boise State
|Loyola Marymount
|6½
|at PORTLAND
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-205
|Minnesota
|+168
|Detroit
|-120
|at ARIZONA
|+100
|Dallas
|-285
|at ANAHEIM
|+230
|Winnipeg
|-138
|at SEATTLE
|+115
