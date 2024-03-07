Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 7, 2024, 11:54 PM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans (224) at PHILADELPHIA
at WASHINGTON 3 (226) Charlotte
at NEW YORK 1 (208½) Orlando
Minnesota 1 (209) at CLEVELAND
Atlanta (215) at MEMPHIS
at OKLAHOMA CITY (224½) Miami
Houston 5 (219) at PORTLAND
Milwaukee 1 (234½) at LA LAKERS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at HIGH POINT 10½ Radford
Longwood at WINTHROP
William & Mary at N.C. A&T
at ELON Hampton
at MERCER Citadel
at UNC ASHEVILLE 11½ Charleston Southern
Akron at WESTERN MICHIGAN
at DAYTON VCU
at BUFFALO ½ Northern Illinois
at BOWLING GREEN Ball State
at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 10½ Eastern Michigan
Ohio at MIAMI (OH)
at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 15½ VMI
at GARDNER-WEBB Presbyterian
at ORAL ROBERTS South Dakota
at TOLEDO Kent State
at TULANE Wichita State
at SAN DIEGO STATE Boise State
Loyola Marymount at PORTLAND

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -205 Minnesota +168
Detroit -120 at ARIZONA +100
Dallas -285 at ANAHEIM +230
Winnipeg -138 at SEATTLE +115

