NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando 7½ (224) at WASHINGTON at PHILADELPHIA 5 (209½) Memphis at ATLANTA 1½ (217½) Cleveland LA Clippers 6½ (224½) at HOUSTON Chicago 4 (224½) at UTAH at GOLDEN STATE 4½ (228½) Milwaukee Oklahoma City 12½ (224½) at PORTLAND at LA LAKERS 3 (237½) Sacramento

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SETON HALL 1½ Villanova at ARKANSAS 3½ LSU Houston 8½ at UCF Tennessee 5½ at SOUTH CAROLINA at DAVIDSON 1½ Loyola Chicago at RICHMOND 5½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) Saint Bonaventure 7½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at CHARLOTTE 7½ Rice at MICHIGAN STATE 9½ Northwestern at MIAMI (FL) 5½ Boston College TCU 4½ at WEST VIRGINIA at SACRED HEART 4½ Wagner at MERRIMACK 14½ LIU at CENT. CONN. ST. 13½ Saint Francis (PA) George Mason 3½ at RHODE ISLAND at LE MOYNE 2½ Fairleigh Dickinson at TENNESSEE STATE 3½ Southern Indiana at UMASS 9½ Fordham at BUTLER 2½ Xavier at LAMAR 16½ Houston Christian Florida Atlantic 2½ at NORTH TEXAS Radford 4½ at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE at SMU 12½ East Carolina McNeese 17½ at NEW ORLEANS UConn 5½ at MARQUETTE at TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 3½ Northwestern State at TEXAS A&M-CC 13½ Incarnate Word at IOWA STATE 7 BYU at MINNESOTA 5½ Indiana at KENTUCKY 19½ Vanderbilt at TEXAS A&M 1½ Mississippi State Utah State 10½ at SAN JOSE STATE at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 2½ Eastern Illinois at NEW MEXICO 17½ Fresno State at HAWAII 6½ CSU Northridge

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -192 Buffalo +158 at COLORADO -210 Detroit +172 Ottawa -150 at ANAHEIM +125

