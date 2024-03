NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 8½ (210) Memphis at MINNESOTA 14½ (212) Portland at MILWAUKEE 4½ (229)…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 8½ (210) Memphis at MINNESOTA 14½ (212) Portland at MILWAUKEE 4½ (229) LA Clippers at UTAH 6½ (241) Washington at SACRAMENTO 7 (229½) Chicago at LA LAKERS 1 (238½) Oklahoma City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FGCU 4½ Queens Duke 5½ at NC STATE at KENNESAW STATE 3½ Jacksonville North Carolina Central 4½ at MORGAN STATE SE Louisiana 4½ at INCARNATE WORD Nicholls State 1½ at NORTHWESTERN STATE at HOWARD 4½ Delaware State at NORFOLK STATE 12½ Maryland-Eastern Shore South Carolina State 7½ at COPPIN STATE Northern Colorado 4½ at NORTHERN ARIZONA Lamar 4½ at TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE at MCNEESE 27½ Houston Christian at TEXAS A&M-CC 13½ New Orleans at TEXAS SOUTHERN 4½ Alcorn State at GRAMBLING 5½ Bethune-Cookman Jackson State 3½ at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M at SOUTHERN 10½ Florida A&M at MONTANA 7½ Idaho State Eastern Washington 8½ at SACRAMENTO STATE Weber State 2½ at MONTANA STATE at BAYLOR 6½ Texas at PORTLAND STATE 5½ Idaho

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Vegas -184 at COLUMBUS +152 at TORONTO -134 Boston +112 at PHILADELPHIA -134 St. Louis +112 Florida -122 at N.Y RANGERS +102 at COLORADO -450 Chicago +340 at CALGARY -128 Seattle +106

