NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 9 (222½) at DETROIT at PHILADELPHIA 11 (215½) Charlotte at BOSTON 9 (236½) Dallas Golden State 2½ (237) at TORONTO at NEW ORLEANS 5 (238½) Indiana at MEMPHIS 3 (208½) Portland at MINNESOTA 6 (223) Sacramento Milwaukee 3½ (224½) at CHICAGO at LA CLIPPERS 15 (239½) Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OHIO 7½ Bowling Green at APPALACHIAN STATE 6½ Arkansas State at NIAGARA 2½ Rider at CANISIUS 1½ Mount St. Mary’s at JACKSONVILLE 1½ FGCU at NORTH FLORIDA 1½ Stetson at BROWN 2½ Harvard at MARIST 1½ Fairfield at GEORGIA STATE 2½ Marshall at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 4½ Old Dominion Manhattan 1½ at SIENA at YALE 19½ Dartmouth at QUEENS 2½ Kennesaw State at IONA 2½ Quinnipiac North Alabama 4½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS James Madison 15½ at COASTAL CAROLINA at PRINCETON 12½ Columbia at SOUTH ALABAMA 7½ UL Monroe Cornell 4½ at PENNSYLVANIA at AUSTIN PEAY 9½ Bellarmine at LIPSCOMB 3½ Eastern Kentucky Troy 3½ at TEXAS STATE at LOUISIANA 7½ Southern Miss Dayton 1½ at LOYOLA CHICAGO at NEVADA 15½ Fresno State at UTAH STATE 16½ Air Force

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON OFF Philadelphia OFF at OTTAWA -184 Arizona +152 New Jersey -230 at ANAHEIM +188

