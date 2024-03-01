NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 9 (222½) at DETROIT at PHILADELPHIA 11 (215½) Charlotte at BOSTON 9 (236½)…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Cleveland
|9
|(222½)
|at DETROIT
|at PHILADELPHIA
|11
|(215½)
|Charlotte
|at BOSTON
|9
|(236½)
|Dallas
|Golden State
|2½
|(237)
|at TORONTO
|at NEW ORLEANS
|5
|(238½)
|Indiana
|at MEMPHIS
|3
|(208½)
|Portland
|at MINNESOTA
|6
|(223)
|Sacramento
|Milwaukee
|3½
|(224½)
|at CHICAGO
|at LA CLIPPERS
|15
|(239½)
|Washington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at OHIO
|7½
|Bowling Green
|at APPALACHIAN STATE
|6½
|Arkansas State
|at NIAGARA
|2½
|Rider
|at CANISIUS
|1½
|Mount St. Mary’s
|at JACKSONVILLE
|1½
|FGCU
|at NORTH FLORIDA
|1½
|Stetson
|at BROWN
|2½
|Harvard
|at MARIST
|1½
|Fairfield
|at GEORGIA STATE
|2½
|Marshall
|at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
|4½
|Old Dominion
|Manhattan
|1½
|at SIENA
|at YALE
|19½
|Dartmouth
|at QUEENS
|2½
|Kennesaw State
|at IONA
|2½
|Quinnipiac
|North Alabama
|4½
|at CENTRAL ARKANSAS
|James Madison
|15½
|at COASTAL CAROLINA
|at PRINCETON
|12½
|Columbia
|at SOUTH ALABAMA
|7½
|UL Monroe
|Cornell
|4½
|at PENNSYLVANIA
|at AUSTIN PEAY
|9½
|Bellarmine
|at LIPSCOMB
|3½
|Eastern Kentucky
|Troy
|3½
|at TEXAS STATE
|at LOUISIANA
|7½
|Southern Miss
|Dayton
|1½
|at LOYOLA CHICAGO
|at NEVADA
|15½
|Fresno State
|at UTAH STATE
|16½
|Air Force
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at OTTAWA
|-184
|Arizona
|+152
|New Jersey
|-230
|at ANAHEIM
|+188
