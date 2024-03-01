Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 1, 2024, 12:55 AM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Cleveland 9 (222½) at DETROIT
at PHILADELPHIA 11 (215½) Charlotte
at BOSTON 9 (236½) Dallas
Golden State (237) at TORONTO
at NEW ORLEANS 5 (238½) Indiana
at MEMPHIS 3 (208½) Portland
at MINNESOTA 6 (223) Sacramento
Milwaukee (224½) at CHICAGO
at LA CLIPPERS 15 (239½) Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at OHIO Bowling Green
at APPALACHIAN STATE Arkansas State
at NIAGARA Rider
at CANISIUS Mount St. Mary’s
at JACKSONVILLE FGCU
at NORTH FLORIDA Stetson
at BROWN Harvard
at MARIST Fairfield
at GEORGIA STATE Marshall
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Old Dominion
Manhattan at SIENA
at YALE 19½ Dartmouth
at QUEENS Kennesaw State
at IONA Quinnipiac
North Alabama at CENTRAL ARKANSAS
James Madison 15½ at COASTAL CAROLINA
at PRINCETON 12½ Columbia
at SOUTH ALABAMA UL Monroe
Cornell at PENNSYLVANIA
at AUSTIN PEAY Bellarmine
at LIPSCOMB Eastern Kentucky
Troy at TEXAS STATE
at LOUISIANA Southern Miss
Dayton at LOYOLA CHICAGO
at NEVADA 15½ Fresno State
at UTAH STATE 16½ Air Force

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON OFF Philadelphia OFF
at OTTAWA -184 Arizona +152
New Jersey -230 at ANAHEIM +188

Sports
