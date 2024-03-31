All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 54 36 9 6 3 81 190 127…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 54 36 9 6 3 81 190 127 Peoria 54 36 13 1 4 77 187 134 Roanoke 54 31 15 7 1 70 197 162 Fayetteville 54 29 19 6 0 64 182 163 Quad City 54 31 22 1 0 63 188 171 Huntsville 54 28 19 6 1 63 168 164 Pensacola 54 25 25 2 2 54 168 169 Evansville 54 23 28 2 1 49 144 169 Macon 54 15 32 3 4 37 139 209 Knoxville 54 16 34 3 1 36 126 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3

Huntsville 3, Knoxville 0

Macon 3, Birmingham 2

Pensacola 4, Evansville 3

Quad City 5, Peoria 3

Sunday’s Games

Macon 4, Pensacola 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

