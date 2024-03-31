All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|54
|36
|9
|6
|3
|81
|190
|127
|Peoria
|54
|36
|13
|1
|4
|77
|187
|134
|Roanoke
|54
|31
|15
|7
|1
|70
|197
|162
|Fayetteville
|54
|29
|19
|6
|0
|64
|182
|163
|Quad City
|54
|31
|22
|1
|0
|63
|188
|171
|Huntsville
|54
|28
|19
|6
|1
|63
|168
|164
|Pensacola
|54
|25
|25
|2
|2
|54
|168
|169
|Evansville
|54
|23
|28
|2
|1
|49
|144
|169
|Macon
|54
|15
|32
|3
|4
|37
|139
|209
|Knoxville
|54
|16
|34
|3
|1
|36
|126
|221
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3
Huntsville 3, Knoxville 0
Macon 3, Birmingham 2
Pensacola 4, Evansville 3
Quad City 5, Peoria 3
Sunday’s Games
Macon 4, Pensacola 3
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
