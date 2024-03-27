All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 52 35 9 5 3 78 185 123…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 52 35 9 5 3 78 185 123 Peoria 52 35 12 1 4 75 182 128 Roanoke 52 29 15 7 1 66 185 154 Fayetteville 52 29 17 6 0 64 174 151 Quad City 52 30 21 1 0 61 182 166 Huntsville 52 26 19 6 1 59 160 161 Pensacola 51 24 24 1 2 51 160 160 Evansville 52 22 27 2 1 47 139 164 Knoxville 52 16 32 3 1 36 123 213 Macon 51 13 31 3 4 33 131 201

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

