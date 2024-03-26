All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|52
|35
|9
|5
|3
|78
|185
|123
|Peoria
|52
|35
|12
|1
|4
|75
|182
|128
|Roanoke
|52
|29
|15
|7
|1
|66
|185
|154
|Fayetteville
|52
|29
|17
|6
|0
|64
|174
|151
|Quad City
|52
|30
|21
|1
|0
|61
|182
|166
|Huntsville
|52
|26
|19
|6
|1
|59
|160
|161
|Pensacola
|51
|24
|24
|1
|2
|51
|160
|160
|Evansville
|52
|22
|27
|2
|1
|47
|139
|164
|Knoxville
|52
|16
|32
|3
|1
|36
|123
|213
|Macon
|51
|13
|31
|3
|4
|33
|131
|201
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
