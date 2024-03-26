Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 26, 2024, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 52 35 9 5 3 78 185 123
Peoria 52 35 12 1 4 75 182 128
Roanoke 52 29 15 7 1 66 185 154
Fayetteville 52 29 17 6 0 64 174 151
Quad City 52 30 21 1 0 61 182 166
Huntsville 52 26 19 6 1 59 160 161
Pensacola 51 24 24 1 2 51 160 160
Evansville 52 22 27 2 1 47 139 164
Knoxville 52 16 32 3 1 36 123 213
Macon 51 13 31 3 4 33 131 201

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sports
