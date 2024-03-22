All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|51
|34
|9
|5
|3
|76
|176
|120
|Peoria
|51
|34
|12
|1
|4
|73
|178
|127
|Roanoke
|51
|28
|15
|7
|1
|64
|183
|153
|Fayetteville
|51
|28
|17
|6
|0
|62
|168
|148
|Huntsville
|51
|26
|18
|6
|1
|59
|157
|155
|Quad City
|50
|29
|21
|0
|0
|58
|175
|161
|Pensacola
|50
|24
|23
|1
|2
|51
|154
|152
|Evansville
|51
|22
|26
|2
|1
|47
|138
|160
|Knoxville
|50
|16
|30
|3
|1
|36
|117
|198
|Macon
|50
|12
|31
|3
|4
|31
|123
|195
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Pensacola 6, Macon 1
Quad City 4, Roanoke 3
Evansville 3, Peoria 1
Huntsville 4, Knoxville 0
Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 0
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Knoxville, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
