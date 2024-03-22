All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 51 34 9 5 3 76 176 120…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 51 34 9 5 3 76 176 120 Peoria 51 34 12 1 4 73 178 127 Roanoke 51 28 15 7 1 64 183 153 Fayetteville 51 28 17 6 0 62 168 148 Huntsville 51 26 18 6 1 59 157 155 Quad City 50 29 21 0 0 58 175 161 Pensacola 50 24 23 1 2 51 154 152 Evansville 51 22 26 2 1 47 138 160 Knoxville 50 16 30 3 1 36 117 198 Macon 50 12 31 3 4 31 123 195

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 6, Macon 1

Quad City 4, Roanoke 3

Evansville 3, Peoria 1

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 0

Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 0

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.