SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 19, 2024, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 50 33 9 5 3 74 172 120
Peoria 50 34 11 1 4 73 177 124
Roanoke 50 28 14 7 1 64 180 149
Fayetteville 50 28 16 6 0 62 168 144
Huntsville 50 25 18 6 1 57 153 155
Quad City 49 28 21 0 0 56 171 158
Pensacola 49 23 23 1 2 49 148 151
Evansville 50 21 26 2 1 45 135 159
Knoxville 49 16 29 3 1 36 117 194
Macon 49 12 30 3 4 31 122 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

