All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|50
|33
|9
|5
|3
|74
|172
|120
|Peoria
|50
|34
|11
|1
|4
|73
|177
|124
|Roanoke
|50
|28
|14
|7
|1
|64
|180
|149
|Fayetteville
|50
|28
|16
|6
|0
|62
|168
|144
|Huntsville
|50
|25
|18
|6
|1
|57
|153
|155
|Quad City
|49
|28
|21
|0
|0
|56
|171
|158
|Pensacola
|49
|23
|23
|1
|2
|49
|148
|151
|Evansville
|50
|21
|26
|2
|1
|45
|135
|159
|Knoxville
|49
|16
|29
|3
|1
|36
|117
|194
|Macon
|49
|12
|30
|3
|4
|31
|122
|189
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
