SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 18, 2024, 10:07 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 50 33 9 5 3 74 172 120
Peoria 50 34 11 1 4 73 177 124
Roanoke 50 28 14 7 1 64 180 149
Fayetteville 50 28 16 6 0 62 168 144
Huntsville 50 25 18 6 1 57 153 155
Quad City 49 28 21 0 0 56 171 158
Pensacola 49 23 23 1 2 49 148 151
Evansville 50 21 26 2 1 45 135 159
Knoxville 49 16 29 3 1 36 117 194
Macon 49 12 30 3 4 31 122 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 3, Quad City 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

