All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 50 33 9 5 3 74 172 120 Peoria 50 34 11 1 4 73 177 124 Roanoke 50 28 14 7 1 64 180 149 Fayetteville 50 28 16 6 0 62 168 144 Huntsville 50 25 18 6 1 57 153 155 Quad City 49 28 21 0 0 56 171 158 Pensacola 49 23 23 1 2 49 148 151 Evansville 50 21 26 2 1 45 135 159 Knoxville 49 16 29 3 1 36 117 194 Macon 49 12 30 3 4 31 122 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 2

Evansville 5, Macon 2

Pensacola 2, Huntsville 1

Roanoke 5, Birmingham 4

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 3, Quad City 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

