All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|50
|33
|9
|5
|3
|74
|172
|120
|Peoria
|49
|33
|11
|1
|4
|71
|174
|124
|Roanoke
|50
|28
|14
|7
|1
|64
|180
|149
|Fayetteville
|50
|28
|16
|6
|0
|62
|168
|144
|Huntsville
|50
|25
|18
|6
|1
|57
|153
|155
|Quad City
|48
|28
|20
|0
|0
|56
|171
|155
|Pensacola
|49
|23
|23
|1
|2
|49
|148
|151
|Evansville
|50
|21
|26
|2
|1
|45
|135
|159
|Knoxville
|49
|16
|29
|3
|1
|36
|117
|194
|Macon
|49
|12
|30
|3
|4
|31
|122
|189
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Evansville 3, Macon 2
Fayetteville 10, Knoxville 4
Birmingham 4, Roanoke 3
Pensacola 6, Huntsville 3
Peoria 3, Quad City 0
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 2
Evansville 5, Macon 2
Pensacola 2, Huntsville 1
Roanoke 5, Birmingham 4
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
