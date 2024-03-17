All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 50 33 9 5 3 74 172 120…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 50 33 9 5 3 74 172 120 Peoria 49 33 11 1 4 71 174 124 Roanoke 50 28 14 7 1 64 180 149 Fayetteville 50 28 16 6 0 62 168 144 Huntsville 50 25 18 6 1 57 153 155 Quad City 48 28 20 0 0 56 171 155 Pensacola 49 23 23 1 2 49 148 151 Evansville 50 21 26 2 1 45 135 159 Knoxville 49 16 29 3 1 36 117 194 Macon 49 12 30 3 4 31 122 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Evansville 3, Macon 2

Fayetteville 10, Knoxville 4

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 3

Pensacola 6, Huntsville 3

Peoria 3, Quad City 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 2

Evansville 5, Macon 2

Pensacola 2, Huntsville 1

Roanoke 5, Birmingham 4

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.