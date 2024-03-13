All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 48 32 9 4 3 71 164 112…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 48 32 9 4 3 71 164 112 Peoria 48 32 11 1 4 69 171 124 Roanoke 47 27 12 7 1 62 170 135 Huntsville 48 25 16 6 1 57 149 147 Quad City 47 28 19 0 0 56 171 152 Fayetteville 47 25 16 6 0 56 147 136 Pensacola 47 21 23 1 2 45 140 147 Evansville 48 19 26 2 1 41 127 155 Knoxville 47 16 27 3 1 36 111 179 Macon 47 12 29 3 3 30 118 181

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

