All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|48
|32
|9
|4
|3
|71
|164
|112
|Peoria
|48
|32
|11
|1
|4
|69
|171
|124
|Roanoke
|47
|27
|12
|7
|1
|62
|170
|135
|Huntsville
|48
|25
|16
|6
|1
|57
|149
|147
|Quad City
|47
|28
|19
|0
|0
|56
|171
|152
|Fayetteville
|47
|25
|16
|6
|0
|56
|147
|136
|Pensacola
|47
|21
|23
|1
|2
|45
|140
|147
|Evansville
|48
|19
|26
|2
|1
|41
|127
|155
|Knoxville
|47
|16
|27
|3
|1
|36
|111
|179
|Macon
|47
|12
|29
|3
|3
|30
|118
|181
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke 5, Knoxville 2
Huntsville 3, Evansville 0
Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 3
Quad City 7, Macon 3
Peoria 4, Pensacola 1
Sunday’s Games
Evansville 3, Pensacola 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
