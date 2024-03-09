All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 48 32 9 4 3 71 164 112…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 48 32 9 4 3 71 164 112 Peoria 48 32 11 1 4 69 171 124 Roanoke 47 27 12 7 1 62 170 135 Huntsville 48 25 16 6 1 57 149 147 Quad City 47 28 19 0 0 56 171 152 Fayetteville 47 25 16 6 0 56 147 136 Pensacola 46 21 22 1 2 45 138 144 Evansville 47 18 26 2 1 39 124 153 Knoxville 47 16 27 3 1 36 111 179 Macon 47 12 29 3 3 30 118 181

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Knoxville 1

Huntsville 5, Evansville 3

Birmingham 6, Fayetteville 3

Quad City 9, Macon 0

Peoria 4, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Knoxville 2

Huntsville 3, Evansville 0

Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 3

Quad City 7, Macon 3

Peoria 4, Pensacola 1

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

