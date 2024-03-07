All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 46 30 9 4 3 67 154 106…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 46 30 9 4 3 67 154 106 Peoria 46 30 11 1 4 65 163 121 Roanoke 45 25 12 7 1 58 161 132 Fayetteville 45 25 15 5 0 55 141 126 Huntsville 46 23 16 6 1 53 141 144 Quad City 45 26 19 0 0 52 155 149 Pensacola 44 21 20 1 2 45 135 136 Evansville 45 18 24 2 1 39 121 145 Knoxville 45 16 25 3 1 36 108 170 Macon 45 12 27 3 3 30 115 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Evansville, 4 p.m.

