All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|46
|30
|9
|4
|3
|67
|154
|106
|Peoria
|46
|30
|11
|1
|4
|65
|163
|121
|Roanoke
|45
|25
|12
|7
|1
|58
|161
|132
|Fayetteville
|45
|25
|15
|5
|0
|55
|141
|126
|Huntsville
|46
|23
|16
|6
|1
|53
|141
|144
|Quad City
|45
|26
|19
|0
|0
|52
|155
|149
|Pensacola
|44
|21
|20
|1
|2
|45
|135
|136
|Evansville
|45
|18
|24
|2
|1
|39
|121
|145
|Knoxville
|45
|16
|25
|3
|1
|36
|108
|170
|Macon
|45
|12
|27
|3
|3
|30
|115
|165
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Evansville, 4 p.m.
