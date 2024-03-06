Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 6, 2024, 10:08 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 46 30 9 4 3 67 154 106
Peoria 46 30 11 1 4 65 163 121
Roanoke 45 25 12 7 1 58 161 132
Fayetteville 45 25 15 5 0 55 141 126
Huntsville 46 23 16 6 1 53 141 144
Quad City 45 26 19 0 0 52 155 149
Pensacola 44 21 20 1 2 45 135 136
Evansville 45 18 24 2 1 39 121 145
Knoxville 45 16 25 3 1 36 108 170
Macon 45 12 27 3 3 30 115 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

