SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 3, 2024, 10:07 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 46 30 9 4 3 67 154 106
Peoria 46 30 11 1 4 65 163 121
Roanoke 45 25 12 7 1 58 161 132
Fayetteville 45 25 15 5 0 55 141 126
Huntsville 46 23 16 6 1 53 141 144
Quad City 45 26 19 0 0 52 155 149
Pensacola 44 21 20 1 2 45 135 136
Evansville 45 18 24 2 1 39 121 145
Knoxville 45 16 25 3 1 36 108 170
Macon 45 12 27 3 3 30 115 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 2, Roanoke 1

Huntsville 5, Macon 3

Quad City 3, Evansville 2

Pensacola 2, Fayetteville 1

Peoria 5, Birmingham 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

