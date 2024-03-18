Soccer-mad F1 driver Pierre Gasly invests in French soccer club

PARIS (AP) — Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly is venturing into soccer. Not as a player, but as an investor…

PARIS (AP) — Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly is venturing into soccer.

Not as a player, but as an investor in Versailles, a club from the Paris suburb playing in the French third division.

“I’m delighted to be joining FC Versailles because I’ve always wanted to get involved in professional football,” said Gasly, who drives for Alpine. “This is the start of a wonderful story. Go Versailles!”

The Frenchman will join the club as joint shareholder, alongside Alexandre Mulliez — the grandson of the founder of Auchan multinational retail group — and his partner Fabien Lazare.

The club did not reveal the percentage of Gasly’s shareholding.

Mulliez took over the financially stricken club last year.

“I am convinced that our collaboration will be fruitful,” he said. “As a long-standing F1 fan, I know how lucky we are to have Pierre at our side to help us achieve all our goals.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.