Smith rallies Dynamo to 1-0 victory over Rapids with stoppage-time goal

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Defender Brad Smith scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time and the Houston Dynamo pulled out a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Smith took a pass from Sebastián Ferreira on a fast break and scored for the first time this season. Smith has two goals and two assists in four starts and 22 appearances with the Dynamo over the past two seasons.

Houston (2-1-1) earns three points in its first road match of the season. The Dynamo and Rapids (1-2-2) played to a scoreless draw in Commerce City last season. Houston beat Colorado 5-1 at home last October to clinch a playoff spot.

Steve Clark, who recently made his 250th career start and tied a club record with 12 clean sheets last season, made two saves for his second shutout in a row.

Zack Steffen turned away one shot in his fifth start in goal for Colorado after four seasons with the Columbus Crew. The Rapids lead the all-time series 15-12-13.

The Dynamo earned the club’s 200th all-time victory last time out with a 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers.

Houston returns home to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. Colorado will host Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

