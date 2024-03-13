Shesterkin flawless again for Rangers, who beat division rival Hurricanes 1-0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves for his second consecutive shutout, and the New York Rangers beat…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves for his second consecutive shutout, and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 1-0 in a matchup of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division on Tuesday night.

Adam Fox scored late in the first period, and that goal held up through Carolina using an extra skater for the final two minutes.

Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23 shots, but the Hurricanes’ three-game winning streak ended in their final regular-season meeting with the Rangers, who have a six-point lead with 17 games remaining. New York won the season series 2-1.

The Hurricanes were shut out for the second time this season. Shesterkin blanked St. Louis on 26 shots Saturday and now has three shutouts this season.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, KRAKEN 4, OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored his second goal of the game with 16 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and Jack Eichel scored 3:01 into the extra session to lift Vegas over Seattle.

Vegas picked up two points in the standings and moved nine points clear of Seattle in the chase for one of the wild-card spots in the Western Conference.

Seattle led 4-2 after Oliver Bjorkstrand’s goal with 8:30 left in regulation but William Karlsson pulled Vegas within a goal before Marchessault tied it.

Andre Burakovsky, Matty Beniers and Brandon Tanev also scored for Seattle and Philipp Grubauer stopped 29 shots.

Adin Hill finished with 26 saves for Vegas.

PANTHERS 4, STARS 3

DALLAS (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored twice in the third period, including the decisive goal with 5:22 left, and Eastern Conference-leading Florida rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Dallas.

Sam Reinhart scored his 46th goal of the season and Sam Bennett also scored for Florida. Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe each had two assists for the Panthers, who won for the 18th time in 21 games.

Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston and Joe Pavelski each had a goal and an assist for the Central Division-leading Stars, who had their season-best five-game winning streak snapped.

BLACKHAWKS 7, DUCKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard had a goal and four assists to set his single-game high in points, Philipp Kurashev scored twice and had two assists, and Chicago beat Anaheim.

Ryan Donato, Seth Jones, MacKenzie Entwistle and Tyler Johnson also scored the Blackhawks, who have won two straight games for just the second time this season.

Brett Leason scored both goals for the Ducks, who dropped their third straight.

Bedard, the top overall pick in last year’s draft, got his fifth point when he assisted on Johnson’s power-play goal midway through the third period. The 18-year-old has eight points in two games and 10 in the last four.

SABRES 7, RED WINGS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Newly acquired defenseman Bowen Byram scored twice and Zach Benson had a goal and two assists as Buffalo handed Detroit its sixth straight loss.

The Sabres vaulted ahead of idle New Jersey into 11th place in the Eastern Conference, and within five points of Detroit, which began the day holding the eighth and final playoff spot.

Alex Tuch, JJ Peterka, Connor Clifton and Jeff Skinner also scored. The Sabres led 4-1 through the first 15:29 and 7-2 after two periods. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 21 shots for Buffalo.

Lucas Raymond, Jake Walman and Ben Chiarot scored for the Red Wings.

WILD 4, COYOTES 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals and assisted on another, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves as Minnesota beat Arizona.

Kaprizov scored an empty-netter with 2:32 to play, firing the puck the length of the ice to seal the win. Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota, which has won four of five.

Nick Bjugstad scored for the Coyotes, who have lost four of five.

FLYERS 3, SHARKS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist, and Philadelphia beat San Jose.

Joel Farabee also scored for Philadelphia, which was without suspended head coach John Tortorella. The Flyers moved four points ahead of the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Filip Zadina scored two power-play goals on assists from Luke Kunin for San Jose, which has lost 10 of 11. Magnus Chrona finished with 39 saves.

SENATORS 2, PENGUINS 1, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored 3:13 into overtime, and Ottawa beat Pittsburgh to stop a seven-game winless streak.

Michael Bunting scored the tying goal with 23 seconds left in regulation for the Penguins, who have lost seven of eight.

Jake Sanderson broke a scoreless tie 11 minutes into the third period. Batherson’s winner was his 23rd goal of the season.

Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves for Ottawa. Tristan Jarry stopped 37 shots for the Penguins, who had been outscored 15-1 in their previous three games.

CANADIENS 3, BLUE JACKETS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Cayden Primeau made 41 saves for his second career shutout as Montreal beat Columbus.

Brendan Gallagher, Jurai Slafkovsky and Joshua Roy scored for the Canadiens, with all the goals coming in the first 5:48 — and the last one leading to Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins getting pulled.

Merzlikins stopped one of four shots. Daniil Tarasov took over in net for Columbus and made 19 saves.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.