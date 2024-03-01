Scott Alexander would earn $300,000 in bonuses if he pitches in 60 games with Oakland Athletics

Oakland left-hander Scott Alexander would earn $300,000 in performance bonuses if he pitches in 60 games this season. The 34-year-old…

Oakland left-hander Scott Alexander would earn $300,000 in performance bonuses if he pitches in 60 games this season.

The 34-year-old reliever agreed to Feb. 14 to a $2.25 million, one-year contract.

His deal calls for $50,000 each for 35, 40, 45 and 50 games, and $100,000 for 60.

Alexander went 7-3 with a 4.66 ERA and one save for San Francisco last season, making eight starts among 55 appearances. He is 19-12 with a 3.29 ERA and 10 saves in 13 starts and 270 relief appearances over nine seasons with Kansas City (2015-17), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018-21) and the Giants (2022-23).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.