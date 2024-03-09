Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NDHSAA Playoffs=
State Qualifier Play-In=
Division A=
Beulah 68, Bottineau 41
Grafton 48, Wahpeton 36
Killdeer 61, Stanley 59
Valley City 77, Thompson 69, OT
Division B=
Bishop Ryan 58, Washburn 37
EKM 61, North Border 57
LaMoure 50, New Rockford-Sheyenne 38
Our Redeemer’s 57, Garrison 40
NDHSAA State Tournament=
Division AA=
Championship=
West Fargo Sheyenne 78, Fargo North 62
Fifth Place=
Bismarck 70, Bismarck Century 61
Third Place=
Fargo Davies 70, Minot 65, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
