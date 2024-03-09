Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= NDHSAA Playoffs= State Qualifier Play-In= Division A= Beulah 68, Bottineau 41 Grafton 48, Wahpeton 36 Killdeer 61,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NDHSAA Playoffs=

State Qualifier Play-In=

Division A=

Beulah 68, Bottineau 41

Grafton 48, Wahpeton 36

Killdeer 61, Stanley 59

Valley City 77, Thompson 69, OT

Division B=

Bishop Ryan 58, Washburn 37

EKM 61, North Border 57

LaMoure 50, New Rockford-Sheyenne 38

Our Redeemer’s 57, Garrison 40

NDHSAA State Tournament=

Division AA=

Championship=

West Fargo Sheyenne 78, Fargo North 62

Fifth Place=

Bismarck 70, Bismarck Century 61

Third Place=

Fargo Davies 70, Minot 65, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

