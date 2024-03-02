Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NDHSAA Playoffs=
Division AA=
East Region=
Final=
Grand Forks Red River 66, West Fargo Horace 65
State Qualifier=
Fargo Davies 82, Fargo North 44
West Fargo Sheyenne 65, Fargo Shanley 44
West Region=
Final=
Minot 73, Legacy 61
State Qualifier=
Bismarck 67, Bismarck Century 51
Bismarck St Mary’s 75, Mandan 72
NDHSAA State Tournament=
Division A=
Championship=
Devils Lake 68, South Prairie/Max 53
Fifth Place=
Bottineau 54, Shiloh 51
Seventh Place=
Northern Cass 61, Watford City 58
Third Place=
Thompson 58, Valley City 54
Division B=
Fifth Place=
Central McLean 62, Our Redeemer’s 36
Seventh Place=
Kenmare 46, Maple River 30
Third Place=
Sargent County 45, Bowman County 44
