Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= NDHSAA Playoffs= Division AA= East Region= Final= Grand Forks Red River 66, West Fargo Horace 65 State…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NDHSAA Playoffs=

Division AA=

East Region=

Final=

Grand Forks Red River 66, West Fargo Horace 65

State Qualifier=

Fargo Davies 82, Fargo North 44

West Fargo Sheyenne 65, Fargo Shanley 44

West Region=

Final=

Minot 73, Legacy 61

State Qualifier=

Bismarck 67, Bismarck Century 51

Bismarck St Mary’s 75, Mandan 72

NDHSAA State Tournament=

Division A=

Championship=

Devils Lake 68, South Prairie/Max 53

Fifth Place=

Bottineau 54, Shiloh 51

Seventh Place=

Northern Cass 61, Watford City 58

Third Place=

Thompson 58, Valley City 54

Division B=

Fifth Place=

Central McLean 62, Our Redeemer’s 36

Seventh Place=

Kenmare 46, Maple River 30

Third Place=

Sargent County 45, Bowman County 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

