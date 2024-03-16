Rodríguez and O’Toole help NYCFC earn first points of season, beat Toronto 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez scored for the second consecutive game, Kevin O’Toole added his first career MLS goal…

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez scored for the second consecutive game, Kevin O’Toole added his first career MLS goal and New York City beat Toronto 2-1 Saturday night for its first points of the season.

O’Toole ran onto a perfectly-placed entry from Julián Fernández in the center of the area scored on a header to cap the scoring in the 65th minute.

NYCFC (1-3-0) has won three straight against Toronto by a combined score of 10-1.

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty opened the scoring in the seventh minute with his first MLS goal. The 19-year-old, in his fifth MLS season, Alonso Coello lofted a ball from well-beyond midfield to the edge of the penalty box where Marshall-Rutty won the ball from two defenders and then slipped it inside the near post to give Toronto (2-1-1) a 1-0 lead.

Rodríguez, who had scored NYCFC’s only goal of the season coming into the game, scored on a set piece to make it 1-1 in the 24th.

Keaton Parks was shown a yellow card in the 68th minute, his second in about 5 minutes, and New York City played a man down the rest of the way.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.