Right-hander Austin Adams acquired by Oakland Athletics from New York Mets

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Austin Adams was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the New York Mets on Sunday for cash.

The 32-year-old agreed in November to a one-year contract for $800,000 while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors and the chance to earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $100,000 each for 15, 25, 35, 45 and 55.

He was assigned outright to Triple-A Syracuse on Feb. 12 and had a 6.75 ERA over six games and 5 1/3 innings with the Mets during spring training.

Adams is 6-5 with a 4.17 ERA in two starts and 130 relief appearances over seven seasons with Washington (2017-19), Seattle (2019), San Diego (2020-22) and Arizona (2023). He was 0-1 with a 5.71 ERA in 17 1/3 innings over 24 games with the Diamondbacks last year. and 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 12 2/3 innings over 12 games with Triple-A Reno.

To open a roster spot, Oakland put right-hander Trevor Gott on the 60-day injured list. Gott will have Tommy John surgery and miss the season, MLB.com reported Friday.

