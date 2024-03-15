Right-hander Jake Odorizzi signs minor league deal to rejoin Tampa Bay Rays

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Jake Odorizzi rejoined the Tampa Bay Rays, agreeing Friday to a minor league contract.…

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Jake Odorizzi rejoined the Tampa Bay Rays, agreeing Friday to a minor league contract.

The 33-year-old former All-Star will report to major league spring training. He did not pitch last year following shoulder surgery on April 5.

With right-hander Taj Bradley expected to miss the start of the season because of a strained pectoral muscle, the Rays have a possible rotation opening.

Odorizzi is 74-69 with a 3.99 ERA in 237 starts and four relief appearances in 11 seasons with Kansas City (2012), the Rays (2013-17), Minnesota (2018-20), Houston (2021-22) and Atlanta (2022).

He won a career-best 15 games in 2019, when he was an AL All-Star with the Twins.

Odorizzi was 6-6 with a 4.40 ERA in 22 starts for the the Astros and Braves in 2022, then was traded to Texas. After feeling arm fatigue during spring training, Odorizzi had arthroscopic debridement on his right shoulder performed by Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister.

In other moves Friday, the Rays selected the contract of former Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jacob Waguespack from Triple-A Durham and placed lefty Jeffrey Springs on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery on May 1.

Left-hander Brendan McKay and right-hander Michael Gomez were reassigned to minor league spring training camp. Left-hander Jacob Lopez was optioned to Durham.

