NEW YORK (AP) — The 45 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (3) — Adam Duvall, of; Corey Kluber, rhp; Adalberto Mondesi, ss.

CHICAGO (1) — Mike Clevinger, rhp.

CLEVELAND (1) — Kole Calhoun, of.

DETROIT (2) — Matt Boyd, lhp; Miguel Cabrera, dh.

HOUSTON (2) — Michael Brantley, of; Ryne Stanek, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Zack Greinke, rhp; Brad Keller, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Aaron Loup, lhp.

MINNESOTA (3) — Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Donovan Solano, 1b; Michael A. Taylor, of.

NEW YORK (1) — Zach McAllister, rhp.

OAKLAND (2) — Trevor May, rhp; Drew Rucinski, rhp.

TEXAS (5) — Robbie Grossman, of; Ian Kennedy, rhp; Brad Miller, 1b; Jordan Montgomery, lhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Brandon Belt, 1b.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (3) — Evan Longoria, 3b; Mark Melancon, rhp; Tommy Pham, of.

ATLANTA (3) — Brad Hand, lhp; Collin McHugh, rhp; Eddie Rosario, of.

CHICAGO (1) — Brad Boxberger, rhp.

CINCINNATI (1) — Joey Votto, 1b.

LOS ANGELES (4) — J.D. Martinez, dh; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Alex Reyes, rhp; Julio Urías, lhp.

MIAMI (2) — Johnny Cueto, rhp; Yuli Gurriel, 1b.

MILWAUKEE (2) — Josh Donaldson, 3b; Darin Ruf, dh.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Michael Lorenzen, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Jarlin García, lhp; Vince Velasquez, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (2) — Rich Hill, lhp; q-Blake Snell, lhp.

