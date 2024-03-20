Red Wings beat the Blue Jackets in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane scored 48 seconds into overtime as the Detroit rallied to beat Columbus 4-3. Kane scored…

Kane scored from the left circle after Lucas Raymond tied the score with his second goal of the game with 12.6 seconds remaining in regulation.

Raymond has seven goals in the last five games, giving him a career-high 24 goals for the season.

Moritz Seider had the other goal for Detroit, which had lost eight of its previous nine games. James Reimer made 32 saves.

Zach Werenski had a goal and two assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko and Alexandre Texier also scored for Columbus while Daniil Tarasov made 23 saves.

DEVILS 5, PENGUINS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jake Allen made 36 saves, and Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer each scored twice to lead the New Jersey to a victory over Pittsburgh.

Alexander Holtz also scored, and Jesper Bratt, Tomas Nosek, Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes each had two assists as New Jersey won for the third time in eight games under interim coach Travis Green.

Marcus Pettersson and Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh. Goaltender Tristan Jarry made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the ninth time in 12 games and for the 11th time in 13 road games.

Pittsburgh is winless in seven games New Jersey (0-6-1) dating to Feb. 24, 2022.

FLYERS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett scored 19 seconds into the game and added an assist, and Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers, who played without captain Sean Couturier, who was a healthy scratch for the first time in his 13-year career. Samuel Ersson, who was pulled in two of his previous three starts, made 27 saves, including a stop of Bobby McCann on a short-handed breakaway in the second period.

The Flyers had lost three of four entering the game and allowed 19 goals in their three losses.

Facing a three-goal deficit at the start of the third period, Toronto tried to mount a comeback. William Nylander scored on a power play and Tyler Bertuzzi and John Tavares added goals.

JETS 4, RANGERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored three goals, Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves and Winnipeg beat the New York.

Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, who have won three straight and four of their last five. Winnipeg is 14-5-0 since Feb. 8 and 19-5-4 against the Eastern Conference this season. Hellebuyck improved to 16-4-2 against the East this season and is 32-15-3 overall.

Alexander Wennberg and Alexis Lafreniere scored for the Rangers, who lost for the second time in seven games.

BRIUNS 6, SENATORS 2

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two goals less than three minutes apart in the first period and then completed his hat trick in the third to lead Boston past Ottawa.

Pastrnak picked up his 17th regular season three-goal game and passed team president Cam Neely for No. 7 on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list with 345 career goals.

Justin Brazeau scored twice, Jesper Boqvist had a goal and Kevin Shattenkirk had three assists as the Bruins won their third straight. Linus Ullmark finished with 30 saves.

Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto scored for the Senators, who have lost two in a row following a three-game winning streak. Joonas Korpisalo had a rough night, allowing all six goals on 26 shots as a close game through two periods became a rout in the third.

HURRICANES 4, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored twice and Carolina raced to a three-goal lead in the first period on the way to a win over the New York Islanders.

Trade-deadline acquisition Jake Guentzel had a three-point night with a goal and two assists for Carolina, Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves as the Hurricanes won their fourth straight game and tied a franchise record with their sixth consecutive road win. Martini Necas also scored and Brady Skjei added two assists.

Kyle Palmieri scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin finished with 31 saves for the Islanders, who lost their fifth straight and have been outscored 20-6 during the stretch.

PREDATORS 8, SHARKS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored two goals, Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg each had a goal and two assists and the Nashville beat the San Jose, extending the team’s point streak to a franchise record-tying 15 games.

Jason Zucker, Luke Evangelista, Mark Jankowski and Tommy Novak also scored and Juuse Saros made 18 saves for Nashville, which is 13-0-2 over its last 15 games. Kiefer Sherwood and Ryan McDonagh had three assists each. Nashville was 14-0-1 between Feb. 19 and March 19, 2018.

Mario Ferraro had a goal and an assist, Mikael Granlund also scored and Magnus Chrona made 32 saves for San Jose, 1-12-2 over its last 15.

AVALANCHE 4, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals to lead surging Colorado to a victory over St. Louis.

Rantanen scored a goal in each period for his seventh career hat trick and first since April 6, 2023, at San Jose. He had 37 goals this season and 14 points in his last six games.

Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Avalanche, who won four straight on their current road trip and their seventh straight overall. Colorado has outscored its opponents 31-13 during the streak. Colorado’s win streak is the longest active run in the NHL. Justus Annunen made 30 saves.

Nathan Walker, Alexey Toropchenko and Brayden Schenn scored for St. Louis, which had its four-game win streak halted. The Blues, who are sixth in the Central Division, are four points out of the second, and final, wild-card spot behind Vegas. Jordan Binnington had 31 saves.

OILERS 3, CANADIENS 2 OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored and set up Leon Draisaitl’s game-winning power-play goal at 3:18 of overtime to lead Edmonton to a victory over Montreal.

Adam Henrique also scored and Mattias Edholm added two assists as the Oilers won for the eighth times in 11 games (8-1-2). Calvin Pickard had 23 saves.

Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle scored in the third period as Montreal rallied from a two-goal deficit to force the overtime. Sam Montembeault made 29 saves for the Canadiens, who have lost three straight games, including two in overtime.

WILD 4, DUCKS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Gustavsson recorded his third shutout this season, Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to eight games with the 150th goal of his NHL career and Minnesota beat the Anaheim for the second time in six days.

Gustavsson stopped 27 shots for his sixth career shutout. Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist while Jon Merrill and Jacob Lucchini also scored.

Minnesota has won four of its last five and picked up a point in its eighth straight game, going 6-0-2.

John Gibson made 28 saves as Anaheim dropped its seventh straight and was blanked for the third time in four games, including a 2-0 loss at Minnesota on March 14.

KINGS 6, BLACKHAWKS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar had two goals and an assist, Cam Talbot made 22 saves and Los Angeles defeated Chicago.

Alex Laferriere, Vladislav Gavrikov, Phillip Danault and Trevor Lewis also scored. Adrian Kempe had three assists and the Kings followed up their 5-0 win in Chicago on Friday with another big victory.

Nick Foligno and Kevin Korchinski scored and Petr Mrazek made 18 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost 24 of their last 25 road games.

LIGHTNING 5, GOLDEN NIGHTS 3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden Point scored two third-period goals and Nikita Kucherov had a four-point night to lift the Tampa Bay to a victory over Las Vegas Golden Knights in a battle of teams fighting for playoff positioning.

With his 37th and 38th goals, Point has eight points against the Knights over the past three meetings. Kucherov had a goal and three assists to extend his point streak to 11 games and overtake Colorado’s Nathan McKinnon with an NHL-best 118 points.

Anthony Cirelli and Anthony Duclair scored the other goals for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Steven Stamkos had two assists, giving him a six-game point streak.

Jonathan Marchessault, Brett Howden and Ben Hutton each scored for Vegas. Marchessault’s goal was his team-best 38th, also a career high, that came in his 500th career game for the Knights. Keegan Kolesar had two assists, Shea Theodore expanded his point streak to five games with an assist and Adin Hill stopped 16 shots.

CANUCKS 3, SABRES 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist as Vancouver moved atop the Western Conference standings with a win over the Buffalo.

Conor Garland scored and Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller each had a pair of assists for the Canucks who lead the West at 43-18-8, one point ahead of the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche.

Vancouver goalie Casey DeSmith made 16 saves in his first victory since starter Thatcher Demko was sidelined by injury last week.

Rasmus Dahlin scored twice for the Sabres (33-32-5), who were coming off a 6-2 win over the Kraken in Seattle on Monday. Buffalo fell five points behind the Detroit Red Wings, who hold the second wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

