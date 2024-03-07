Red Sox make long-term investment in Bello as they await clarity on Giolito’s elbow

After getting bad news about the biggest offseason addition to their rotation, the Boston Red Sox are making a major…

After getting bad news about the biggest offseason addition to their rotation, the Boston Red Sox are making a major long-term investment in the team’s top returning pitcher.

Young right-hander Brayan Bello agreed to a $55 million, six-year contract Thursday that includes a club option for 2030. The move came together as Boston learned of an injury to Lucas Giolito, who headed to Alabama this week for a second opinion on his ailing right elbow.

Bello, who turns 25 in May, could have been eligible for arbitration after 2025 and could have become a free agent following the 2028 season.

The contract includes a $21 million team option for 2030 with a $1 million buyout that, if exercised, would make the agreement worth $75 million over seven seasons.

Bello went 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts last season while striking out 132 and walking 45 in 157 innings. He figures to head a rotation that remains a concern.

The 29-year-old Giolito signed a $38.5 million, two-year contract with the Red Sox and made two spring training starts before reporting elbow discomfort.

Giolito went 8-16 with a 4.88 ERA in 33 starts last season while pitching for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians. He made at least 30 starts each of the last three seasons and was a 2019 All-Star.

HARRIS’ HOT START

Michael Harris II hit his third Grapefruit League homer Thursday, a third-inning drive off Boston’s Tanner Houck in the Atlanta Braves’ 3-2 victory. Harris is 8 for 18 with six runs and five RBIs.

Harris was batting just .200 with a .499 OPS at the end of April last year, though he fared much better the rest of the way and finished with a .293 average and .808 OPS in 138 games.

CHAPMAN SUITS UP

Third baseman Matt Chapman made his first Cactus League appearance for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night, though they didn’t even play three full innings before their game with the Los Angeles Dodgers was canceled due to rain.

Chapman joined the Giants on a $54 million, three-year deal

CUBS’ KILIAN INJURED

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters right-hander Caleb Kilian has a teres major strain and is expected to be out until the All-Star break. The teres major muscle attaches to the upper arm and scapula.

Kilian, 26, was 0-1 with a 16.88 ERA in three appearances for the Cubs last season while also going 8-3 with a 4.56 ERA in 25 appearances for Triple-A Iowa. He made 24 starts for Iowa and had 95 strikeouts and 36 walks over 120 1/3 innings.

SIZZLING WALSH

Texas’ Jared Walsh hit an RBI single in the Rangers’ 7-5 victory over the Diamondbacks and has how reached base in 10 of his 20 plate appearances.

Wyatt Langford, the fourth overall pick in last year’s amateur draft, had a sacrifice fly and tied for the team lead with eight RBIs

YANKEES’ PERAZA HURTING

New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza underwent an MRI on his ailing right shoulder.

“Just more of that discomfort he experienced earlier in the week.” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He felt like he couldn’t really rip it across the diamond like he wanted.”

AP Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins contributed to this report.

