Rangers win 5-2 as Islanders lose fourth consecutive game

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonny Brodzinski scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the New York Rangers defeated the New York Islanders 5-2 on Sunday.

Bo Horvat scored twice, Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves but the Islanders lost their fourth consecutive game.

The Rangers scored three times in the second period to erase a one-goal deficit and take a 3-2 lead.

Horvat scored his second of the game for the Islanders to tie the game at 2-2, but Brodzinski gave the Blueshirts a 3-2 lead as he redirected K’Andre Miller’s shot past Sorokin at 15:01.

Mika Zibanejad, Will Cuylle, Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers, who have won five of six. Igor Shesterkin finished with 25 saves.

HURRICANES 7, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Dmitry Orlov recorded four points and Carolina scored four goals in the third period to beat Ottawa.

Orlov had two goals and two assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Seth Jarvis, Jalen Chatfield, Jake Guentzel and Brendan Lemieux also scored for Carolina. Sebastian Aho chipped in with three assists. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves.

Thomas Chabot and Tim Stutzle scored for the Senators, who had their three-game win streak halted. Anton Forsberg stopped 31 shots.

Some poor defensive coverage by the Senators allowed Chatfield to walk in and wrist a shot past Forsberg to make it 4-2 early in the third. Just over three minutes later the Hurricanes controlled the play as if they were on the power play and it ended with Orlov firing a puck from just inside the blue line.

Carolina put the game out of reach when Guentzel beat Artem Zub and scored his first with the Hurricanes since being acquired from Pittsburgh. Lemieux later tipped a Brent Burns shot for his third of the season.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, DEVILS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored his 21st goal of the season and Vegas beat New Jersey.

After the Devils took a 1-0 lead 38 seconds into the third period, the Golden Knights scored the next two goals.

Maneuvering his way through the neutral zone and finding open ice at the top of the slot, Eichel finally beat New Jersey goalie Jake Allen with his seventh shot of the game to the delight of an announced sold-out crowd of 18,234.

William Carrier and William Karlsson also scored for Vegas, while goalie Logan Thompson stopped 20 shots. Defenseman Noah Hanifin had two assists.

PENGUINS 6, RED WINGS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby matched Wayne Gretzky for seventh-most goals with a single franchise in NHL history, and Pittsburgh beat Detroit.

Crosby, Lars Eller, Reilly Smith and Valtteri Puustinen each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which won for the second time in three games following a four-game losing streak. Michael Bunting and Drew O’Connor also scored.

Crosby’s 583rd career goal, his first in 12 games and No. 33 on the season, helped the Penguins keep their playoff hopes alive after dealing star winger Jake Guentzel at the trade deadline.

Alex Nedeljkovic, who spent the previous two seasons with the Red Wings, stopped 25 shots for Pittsburgh.

JETS 6, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored twice and added an assist, leading Winnipeg past Columbus Blue.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Connor, Logan Stanley and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored. Sean Monahan added two assists and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for the Jets, who pulled even with the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche atop the Central Division.

Brendan Gaunce scored and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 21 shots for Columbus, which has lost four of its last five, including three out of four at home. The Blue Jackets remain last in the Metropolitan Division.

Connor got Winnipeg on the board on the game’s first shot, a wide-open wrister from the slot with 1:26 elapsed. Mark Scheifele’s primary assist gave him 40 on the season for the sixth time in his career.

Winnipeg then used a four-goal second period to break open the game, scoring early and often.

BLACKHAWKS 5, SHARKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Donato, Kevin Korchinski and Joey Anderson scored in a 1:23 span of the third period, and Chicago beat San Jose.

Philipp Kurashev and Connor Bedard also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won four of their last six games. Petr Mrazek finished with 24 saves.

Ryan Carpenter and Klim Kostin scored for San Jose in its 13th loss in 14 games (1-11-2). Devin Cooley had 26 saves in the 26-year-old’s NHL debut.

Carpenter scored off a deep-angle rebound of Alexander Barbanov’s shot to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead with 9:27 left in the first period. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Kostin beat Mrazek from 10 feet away on the stick side off a pass from Mikael Granlund from behind the net to double the lead. It was his fifth.

Kurashev got Chicago on the scoreboard with 5:58 left in the second, redirecting Tyler Johnson’s perfect pass over Cooley’s shoulder.

The Blackhawks then scored four times in the final 10 minutes of the game.

BLUES 4, DUCKS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored two power-play goals in the third period, and St. Louis Blues beat Anaheim for their fourth consecutive victory.

Jake Neighbours also scored a power-play goal in the third for the Blues. Kevin Hayes scored in the second, and Pavel Buchnevich had three assists.

St. Louis is four points back of Vegas for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Troy Terry scored two goals for Anaheim in its sixth consecutive loss. The Ducks were shut out in their previous two games.

Joel Hofer made 26 saves for the Blues. Rookie goalie Lukas Dostal had 23 stops for the Ducks.

