Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|19
|10
|6
|3
|0
|36
|50
|41
|Minnesota
|19
|8
|4
|4
|3
|35
|47
|35
|Montreal
|18
|7
|5
|3
|4
|31
|44
|45
|Ottawa
|19
|7
|6
|0
|6
|27
|50
|50
|Boston
|18
|4
|8
|4
|2
|22
|36
|45
|New York
|18
|2
|9
|4
|3
|17
|36
|47
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Sunday, March 24
Minnesota 3, Montreal 2, SO
|Monday, March 25
Boston at New York, 7 p.m.
|Thursday, April 18
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
