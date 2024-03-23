Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|18
|10
|5
|3
|0
|36
|47
|36
|Minnesota
|18
|8
|4
|3
|3
|33
|44
|33
|Montreal
|18
|7
|5
|3
|3
|30
|42
|42
|Ottawa
|18
|6
|6
|0
|6
|24
|45
|47
|Boston
|18
|4
|8
|4
|2
|22
|36
|45
|New York
|18
|2
|9
|4
|3
|17
|36
|47
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Wednesday, March 20
Ottawa 3, New York 0
Toronto 2, Boston 1
|Saturday, March 23
Toronto at Ottawa, 3:30 p.m.
|Sunday, March 24
Montreal at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
|Monday, March 25
Boston at New York, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.