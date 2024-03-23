Live Radio
Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

March 23, 2024, 10:48 AM

All Times EDT
GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA
Toronto 18 10 5 3 0 36 47 36
Minnesota 18 8 4 3 3 33 44 33
Montreal 18 7 5 3 3 30 42 42
Ottawa 18 6 6 0 6 24 45 47
Boston 18 4 8 4 2 22 36 45
New York 18 2 9 4 3 17 36 47

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Wednesday, March 20

Ottawa 3, New York 0

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Saturday, March 23

Toronto at Ottawa, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Montreal at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Monday, March 25

Boston at New York, 7 p.m.

