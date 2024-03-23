Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EDT GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Toronto 18 10 5 3 0 36 47 36…

All Times EDT GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Toronto 18 10 5 3 0 36 47 36 Minnesota 18 8 4 3 3 33 44 33 Montreal 18 7 5 3 3 30 42 42 Ottawa 18 6 6 0 6 24 45 47 Boston 18 4 8 4 2 22 36 45 New York 18 2 9 4 3 17 36 47

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Wednesday, March 20

Ottawa 3, New York 0

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Saturday, March 23

Toronto at Ottawa, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Montreal at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Monday, March 25

Boston at New York, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.