Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EDT GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Toronto 17 9 5 3 0 33 45 35…

All Times EDT GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Toronto 17 9 5 3 0 33 45 35 Minnesota 18 8 4 3 3 33 44 33 Montreal 18 7 5 3 3 30 42 42 Boston 17 4 7 4 2 22 35 43 Ottawa 17 5 6 0 6 21 42 47 New York 16 2 7 4 3 17 36 44

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday, March 16

Minnesota 5, New York 1

Boston 2, Ottawa 1, SO

Sunday, March 17

Toronto 2, Montreal 1

Wednesday, March 20

Ottawa at New York, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Toronto at Ottawa, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Montreal at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.