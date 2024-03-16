Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EDT GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Minnesota 18 8 4 3 3 33 44 33…

All Times EDT GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Minnesota 18 8 4 3 3 33 44 33 Toronto 16 8 5 3 0 30 43 34 Montreal 17 7 4 3 3 30 41 40 Boston 17 4 7 4 2 22 35 43 Ottawa 17 5 6 0 6 21 42 47 New York 16 2 7 4 3 17 36 44

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Sunday, March 10

Boston 3, New York 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Montreal 2

Wednesday, March 13

Minnesota 4, Boston 0

Saturday, March 16

Minnesota 5, New York 1

Boston 2, Ottawa 1, SO

Sunday, March 17

Toronto at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Ottawa at New York, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.