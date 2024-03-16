Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|18
|8
|4
|3
|3
|33
|44
|33
|Toronto
|16
|8
|5
|3
|0
|30
|43
|34
|Montreal
|17
|7
|4
|3
|3
|30
|41
|40
|Boston
|17
|4
|7
|4
|2
|22
|35
|43
|Ottawa
|17
|5
|6
|0
|6
|21
|42
|47
|New York
|16
|2
|7
|4
|3
|17
|36
|44
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Sunday, March 10
Boston 3, New York 2, OT
Ottawa 4, Montreal 2
|Wednesday, March 13
Minnesota 4, Boston 0
|Saturday, March 16
Minnesota 5, New York 1
Boston 2, Ottawa 1, SO
|Sunday, March 17
Toronto at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 20
Ottawa at New York, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.