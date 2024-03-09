Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EDT GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Toronto 16 8 5 3 0 30 42 34…

All Times EDT GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Toronto 16 8 5 3 0 30 42 34 Montreal 16 7 3 3 3 30 39 36 Minnesota 16 6 4 3 3 27 35 32 Boston 14 4 6 2 2 18 30 36 Ottawa 15 4 6 0 5 17 37 43 New York 15 2 7 4 2 16 33 36

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Friday, March 8

Toronto 3, Montreal 0

Sunday, March 10

New York at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

New York at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.

