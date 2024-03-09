Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|16
|8
|5
|3
|0
|30
|42
|34
|Montreal
|16
|7
|3
|3
|3
|30
|39
|36
|Minnesota
|16
|6
|4
|3
|3
|27
|35
|32
|Boston
|14
|4
|6
|2
|2
|18
|30
|36
|Ottawa
|15
|4
|6
|0
|5
|17
|37
|43
|New York
|15
|2
|7
|4
|2
|16
|33
|36
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Friday, March 8
Toronto 3, Montreal 0
|Sunday, March 10
New York at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 13
Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, March 16
New York at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.
