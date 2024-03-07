Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Montreal 15 7 2 3 3 30 39 33…

All Times EST GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Montreal 15 7 2 3 3 30 39 33 Toronto 15 7 5 3 0 27 40 34 Minnesota 16 6 4 3 3 27 35 32 Boston 14 4 6 2 2 18 30 26 Ottawa 15 4 6 0 5 17 37 43 New York 15 2 7 4 2 16 33 36

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Wednesday, March 6

Montreal 4, New York 3

Toronto 3, Boston 1

Friday, March 8

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

New York at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.