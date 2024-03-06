Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|15
|7
|2
|3
|3
|30
|39
|33
|Toronto
|15
|7
|5
|3
|0
|27
|40
|34
|Minnesota
|16
|6
|4
|3
|3
|27
|35
|32
|Boston
|14
|4
|6
|2
|2
|18
|30
|26
|Ottawa
|15
|4
|6
|0
|5
|17
|37
|43
|New York
|15
|2
|7
|4
|2
|16
|33
|36
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Tuesday, March 5
Minnesota 4, Ottawa 3, Minnesota wins 4-3 in shoot-out
|Wednesday, March 6
Montreal 4, New York 3
Toronto 3, Boston 1
|Friday, March 8
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
|Sunday, March 10
New York at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.
